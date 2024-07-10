Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,656 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Zuora were worth $3,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 18.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 25,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 239,198 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $2,258,029.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,962.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 13,319 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $133,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 120,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 239,198 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $2,258,029.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,962.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 334,644 shares of company stock valued at $3,193,364 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZUO opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.19. Zuora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $11.80.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. Zuora had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $109.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZUO. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Zuora from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Zuora from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.86.

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

