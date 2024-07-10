Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stock Holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,014 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.08% of Clearway Energy worth $3,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $850,000. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in Clearway Energy by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 136,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 84,402 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Clearway Energy by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 7,742 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Clearway Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 912,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,032,000 after acquiring an additional 38,032 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Clearway Energy by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Clearway Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE CWEN opened at $24.34 on Wednesday. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.59 and a 52 week high of $28.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.25. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $263.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.26 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is currently 248.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Capitl reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearway Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CWEN

Clearway Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.