Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,784 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.07% of Exelixis worth $4,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in Exelixis by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 53,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Exelixis by 232.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Exelixis by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Exelixis by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Exelixis by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 164,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens assumed coverage on Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Exelixis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

Exelixis Stock Up 0.3 %

EXEL stock opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $24.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.54.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $425.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exelixis news, Director David Edward Johnson acquired 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,671,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,525,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,674,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director David Edward Johnson bought 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,671,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,525,730 shares in the company, valued at $31,674,154.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 10,923 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $233,424.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 338,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,243,318.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,896 shares of company stock worth $660,677 in the last three months. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Exelixis

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.