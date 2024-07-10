Nordea Investment Management AB Reduces Stake in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.27% of WisdomTree worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities upgraded WisdomTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on WisdomTree from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on WisdomTree from $7.75 to $9.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of WisdomTree in a report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

WisdomTree Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WT opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.55. WisdomTree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.06 and a 52-week high of $10.27.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $96.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.32 million. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 29.80%. WisdomTree’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

WisdomTree Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.65%.

WisdomTree Company Profile

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

