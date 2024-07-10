Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 69,552 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 122.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,552 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Progyny were worth $4,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGNY. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 352,414.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,876,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874,744 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Progyny by 7.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,157,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,522,000 after acquiring an additional 565,160 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Progyny during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,608,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Progyny during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,198,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Progyny by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 649,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,163,000 after acquiring an additional 329,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Progyny

In related news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $41,506.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,682.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 4,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $144,254.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 380,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,142,214.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $41,506.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,682.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Stock Performance

Shares of PGNY opened at $28.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.46. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.79.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $278.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.41 million. Progyny had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Progyny from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp cut shares of Progyny from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Progyny from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Progyny from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Progyny from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.11.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

