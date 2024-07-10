Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steph & Co. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Bank raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 3,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total value of $101,342.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,649,182.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total transaction of $101,342.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,649,182.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,773 shares of company stock valued at $430,151. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $161.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $162.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.25.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.06%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

