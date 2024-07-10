Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,419 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.18% of Premier worth $4,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Premier by 12.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,013,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,288,000 after buying an additional 1,597,067 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Premier by 711.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 163,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 142,907 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Premier by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,413,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,615,000 after buying an additional 129,813 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Premier by 79.5% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after buying an additional 117,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Premier by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PINC. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Premier from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Premier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Premier in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Premier from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Premier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $18.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Premier, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $28.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.42.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.92 million. Premier had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 6.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.25%.

In other news, insider Andy Brailo sold 8,331 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $163,620.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,146.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andy Brailo sold 8,331 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $163,620.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,146.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Helen M. Boudreau sold 6,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $131,585.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at $318,929.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,650 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

