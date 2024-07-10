Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 4,605 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,605 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $4,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in H&R Block by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 22,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in H&R Block by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 514,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,162,000 after buying an additional 63,942 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in H&R Block by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 53,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 25,154 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in H&R Block by 503.2% in the 4th quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 23,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 19,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in H&R Block by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Stock Performance

HRB opened at $52.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.68. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.28 and a 52-week high of $56.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.78 and its 200-day moving average is $48.97.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 224.81% and a net margin of 17.87%. H&R Block’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at H&R Block

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 44,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $2,453,386.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,386 shares in the company, valued at $38,860,656.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research increased their target price on H&R Block from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

