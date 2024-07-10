Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $4,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.96, for a total transaction of $13,638,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 275,843 shares in the company, valued at $85,500,296.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.96, for a total transaction of $13,638,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 275,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,500,296.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total value of $95,501.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,282.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,447 shares of company stock worth $27,684,677. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AXON stock opened at $298.51 on Wednesday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.37 and a 1-year high of $329.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $293.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.95.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $460.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 15.60%. Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXON has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $308.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.27.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

