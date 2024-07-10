Nordea Investment Management AB Has $4.51 Million Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $4,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Schear Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21.4% in the first quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.8% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 71.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 327,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,844,000 after purchasing an additional 136,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 41.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 54,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,587,000 after purchasing an additional 15,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on AJG shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $274.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target (down from $280.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

AJG stock opened at $263.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.68 billion, a PE ratio of 53.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $254.85 and its 200-day moving average is $244.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $212.39 and a 1 year high of $266.39.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.08. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 800 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.24, for a total value of $205,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at $11,496,312.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 800 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.24, for a total value of $205,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,496,312.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $862,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,731,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,165 shares of company stock valued at $13,629,049. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

