Nordea Investment Management AB Has $4.48 Million Position in World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its position in World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.28% of World Kinect worth $4,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WKC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in World Kinect by 891.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 12,522 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of World Kinect by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,631,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,150,000 after buying an additional 52,930 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of World Kinect by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 55,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 6,098 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of World Kinect during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,913,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of World Kinect during the 4th quarter worth approximately $659,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

World Kinect Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of WKC opened at $24.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.24. World Kinect Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.36 and a 200 day moving average of $24.51.

World Kinect Dividend Announcement

World Kinect ( NYSE:WKC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.29 billion. World Kinect had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 6.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that World Kinect Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. World Kinect’s payout ratio is 73.12%.

Insider Transactions at World Kinect

In other news, Director Ken Bakshi sold 10,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $263,229.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,988.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WKC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on World Kinect from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on World Kinect from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

About World Kinect

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

