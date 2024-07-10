Nordea Investment Management AB Has $4.14 Million Stock Holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 60,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 297,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,019,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, insider Mark Andrew White sold 3,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $61,700.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,565.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mark Andrew White sold 3,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $61,700.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,565.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David P. Southwell sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $1,705,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,097.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,776 shares of company stock worth $2,304,713 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $21.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.59. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 10.47.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.73) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RCKT shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

