Nordea Investment Management AB Trims Stock Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,908 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.27% of TTM Technologies worth $4,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTMI. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 6,418 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 2,130.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 23,945 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTMI. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.

Insider Transactions at TTM Technologies

In other news, insider Douglas L. Soder sold 25,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $450,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,727.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Anthony Joseph Sandeen sold 23,683 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $415,162.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,056 shares in the company, valued at $491,821.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas L. Soder sold 25,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $450,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 239,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,727.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,721 shares of company stock worth $2,339,678. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TTMI opened at $19.95 on Wednesday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.19.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. TTM Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $570.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.01 million. Equities analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TTM Technologies

(Free Report)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

