Corning (NYSE:GLW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Hsbc Global Res

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on GLW. Citigroup boosted their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.92.

NYSE GLW opened at $44.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05. Corning has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $45.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.64.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Corning will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $419,287.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,484.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $419,287.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,484.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $479,713.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,699.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,207 shares of company stock worth $5,876,067. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 281.7% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 15,495 shares during the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the third quarter valued at about $280,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 7.6% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Corning by 7.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,714,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $874,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

