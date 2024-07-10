Nordea Investment Management AB Has $4.26 Million Stock Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,499 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.13% of Ameris Bancorp worth $4,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABCB. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABCB shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of ABCB opened at $50.87 on Wednesday. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $33.94 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.77 and its 200-day moving average is $48.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $267.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

