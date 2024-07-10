Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $4,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 193.9% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $71,596.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,222 shares in the company, valued at $8,112,014.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $71,596.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,112,014.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 546 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $70,608.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 756,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,829,157.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 534,960 shares of company stock valued at $67,198,020 over the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Price Performance

SNOW stock opened at $137.47 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.60 and a twelve month high of $237.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.30.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $828.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.95 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.