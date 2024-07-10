Nordea Investment Management AB Has $4.45 Million Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 97.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,976,098 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in American International Group were worth $4,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 22.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 422,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,625,000 after purchasing an additional 77,874 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $948,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 21,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Trading Up 1.3 %

American International Group stock opened at $75.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.74 and a 200-day moving average of $73.71. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $57.02 and a one year high of $80.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.08.

American International Group Increases Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. American International Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.81.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $56,432,182.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 292,271,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,534,313,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

