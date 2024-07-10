Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 4,169 Shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.20% of Arhaus worth $4,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voss Capital LLC raised its holdings in Arhaus by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 615,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. FACT Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Arhaus by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. FACT Capital LP now owns 798,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,467,000 after acquiring an additional 310,566 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth about $2,132,000. Olympiad Research LP grew its stake in shares of Arhaus by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 21,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Arhaus by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 574,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,812,000 after acquiring an additional 112,267 shares during the last quarter. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARHS stock opened at $14.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Arhaus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $19.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.58.

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Arhaus had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $295.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.23 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARHS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Arhaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Arhaus in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Arhaus from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arhaus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.77.

In related news, insider Lisa Chi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $28,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,316,544.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lisa Chi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $28,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,316,544.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dawn Phillipson sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $2,845,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,476,558.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

