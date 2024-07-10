Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $6.82 Million Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $6,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Markel Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Markel Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,487,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Markel Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Markel Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Markel Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,861,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Markel Group

In other news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total transaction of $197,741.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 634 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,606.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Markel Group news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total transaction of $4,915,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,228,184.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total value of $197,741.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,606.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,551.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Markel Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,295.65 and a 1-year high of $1,670.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,591.42 and its 200-day moving average is $1,507.33.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.50 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.23%. Equities research analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on MKL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen started coverage on Markel Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Markel Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,597.67.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

