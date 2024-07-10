First Quantum Minerals (FM) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

First Quantum Minerals (TSE: FM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/8/2024 – First Quantum Minerals was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

7/8/2024 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$19.50 to C$23.00.

7/3/2024 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$17.00 to C$20.00.

6/26/2024 – First Quantum Minerals was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$26.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$19.00.

6/21/2024 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from C$19.80 to C$20.30.

6/20/2024 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$15.00 to C$18.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/20/2024 – First Quantum Minerals was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$26.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$14.00.

5/30/2024 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$19.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/30/2024 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$18.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/27/2024 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$18.00 to C$17.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/23/2024 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$19.00 to C$21.00.

5/21/2024 – First Quantum Minerals was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a C$19.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$17.00.

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

Shares of TSE FM opened at C$17.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.05, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$9.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.84 billion, a PE ratio of -7.71, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.06.

Get First Quantum Minerals Ltd alerts:

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.19) by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.25 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 20.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 1.0067358 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Quantum Minerals

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 49,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.97, for a total value of C$885,022.50. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.