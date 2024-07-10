Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 1,038.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 492,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449,450 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.41% of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF worth $9,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 400,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,792,000 after buying an additional 26,371 shares during the last quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after buying an additional 4,033 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 195.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 169,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after buying an additional 112,407 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 37.7% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 259,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after buying an additional 71,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 57.9% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 9,130 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PFFD opened at $19.61 on Wednesday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $17.37 and a 1-year high of $20.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.77.

About Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

