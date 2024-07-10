BNP Paribas Financial Markets Trims Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $149.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $123.92 and a one year high of $156.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.13.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

