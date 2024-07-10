BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 259,740 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lowered its stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 69.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259,740 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Celsius were worth $9,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Celsius in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Celsius in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Celsius in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Celsius by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in Celsius by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

CELH has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Celsius from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.82.

Shares of CELH opened at $55.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.90. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $99.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.62.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. The company had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,573,010.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,964,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,958,731.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,573,010.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,964,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,958,731.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,572,652.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,464,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,463,910.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,776,696 shares of company stock valued at $107,920,209 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

