Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 661 Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 661 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shannon River Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,384,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 78,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after buying an additional 25,333 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,096,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 3,675.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after buying an additional 44,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,305,000. Institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,931 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $218,393.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,135.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,931 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $218,393.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,135.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 8,562 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $334,346.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 123,123 shares in the company, valued at $4,807,953.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,041 shares of company stock worth $2,637,477 in the last ninety days. 17.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zillow Group Trading Up 2.3 %

ZG opened at $46.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.17 and a beta of 2.05. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.23 and a 52 week high of $59.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.30 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. Analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZG shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Zillow Group

Zillow Group Profile

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.