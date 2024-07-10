Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Takes $32,000 Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Evergy by 199.5% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Evergy by 222.2% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Evergy by 3,263.6% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Evergy by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRG opened at $53.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $61.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.60.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.6425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EVRG shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

