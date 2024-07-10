BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $8.55 Million Stock Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in American Financial Group were worth $8,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AFG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $97,304,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in American Financial Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,838,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $456,359,000 after purchasing an additional 191,269 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in American Financial Group by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 423,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,310,000 after purchasing an additional 163,671 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in American Financial Group by 1,804.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 96,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after purchasing an additional 91,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Financial Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,288,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $925,563,000 after purchasing an additional 81,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $144.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on American Financial Group from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.75.

American Financial Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $121.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.78. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.22 and a 12 month high of $137.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.04.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 11.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Amy Y. Murray purchased 1,200 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.17 per share, for a total transaction of $150,204.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,204. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

