203 Shares in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Acquired by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 203 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Woodward in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Woodward by 4,177.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Trading Up 0.2 %

WWD opened at $173.11 on Wednesday. Woodward, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.20 and a 1-year high of $188.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.89.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.34. Woodward had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $835.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on WWD shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Woodward from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Woodward from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Woodward from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Woodward from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Woodward

In other news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.01, for a total transaction of $1,002,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,324.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Further Reading

