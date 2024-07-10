Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 643 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LGND. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 356.2% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $146,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LGND opened at $91.71 on Wednesday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $49.24 and a twelve month high of $94.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.43 and a 200-day moving average of $76.94.

Insider Activity at Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $3.01. The business had revenue of $30.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 79.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 5,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $446,818.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,024.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 5,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $446,818.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,024.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew Reardon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total value of $830,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,903.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,403 shares of company stock worth $2,150,882 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on LGND shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.25.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

