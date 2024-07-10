Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Invests $31,000 in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 76 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MEDP. StockNews.com cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Medpace from $456.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen began coverage on Medpace in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $452.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Medpace in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $395.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medpace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.29.

Insider Transactions at Medpace

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.58, for a total value of $1,915,573.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,197 shares in the company, valued at $286,894,194.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.22, for a total transaction of $1,575,742.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 660,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,983,922.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.58, for a total value of $1,915,573.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,197 shares in the company, valued at $286,894,194.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,621 shares of company stock worth $11,816,852 over the last three months. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medpace Stock Performance

Medpace stock opened at $410.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $398.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $372.32. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $227.21 and a one year high of $437.39. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 41.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.36.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.75. Medpace had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Medpace

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.