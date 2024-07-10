Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 425.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 239,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,889 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.15% of Clear Secure worth $5,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YOU. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 78.8% in the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 280,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after acquiring an additional 123,719 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Clear Secure by 167.3% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 70,597 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Clear Secure by 184.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,071,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,791,000 after purchasing an additional 695,418 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Clear Secure by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the first quarter valued at $238,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on YOU shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Clear Secure Stock Performance

NYSE:YOU opened at $19.03 on Wednesday. Clear Secure, Inc. has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $27.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 1.58.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. Clear Secure had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $179.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.28 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Clear Secure Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Clear Secure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Clear Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

Further Reading

