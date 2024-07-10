Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 73,681 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,681 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.30% of Dynavax Technologies worth $4,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVAX. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Francis Cano sold 3,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $43,126.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,276.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Dynavax Technologies Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of DVAX opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.50 and its 200 day moving average is $12.36. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 183.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 14.10 and a current ratio of 15.20.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $50.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.98 million. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 3.91%. Sell-side analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynavax Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

