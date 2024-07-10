Nordea Investment Management AB Lowers Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 735,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,735 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $5,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,712,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 188,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 101,576 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,268,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,930,000 after purchasing an additional 149,701 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 68,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 34,047 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Brendan J. Paddick acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,036,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,428,582.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brendan J. Paddick acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $2,212,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 886,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,842,055.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brendan J. Paddick acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,036,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,428,582.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on LILAK. Scotiabank raised Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.70 to $10.70 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Liberty Latin America Trading Up 2.0 %

LILAK opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $9.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.59.

Liberty Latin America Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

