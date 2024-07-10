Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Makes New $29,000 Investment in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,562,000 after buying an additional 16,503 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,473,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,985,000 after buying an additional 95,684 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 522,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,318,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 12,431.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 204,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,490,000 after buying an additional 203,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 194,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,741,000 after purchasing an additional 9,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at J&J Snack Foods

In other J&J Snack Foods news, VP Robert Cranmer sold 2,278 shares of J&J Snack Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.03, for a total transaction of $369,104.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,290.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

J&J Snack Foods Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF opened at $166.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 0.61. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12-month low of $133.23 and a 12-month high of $177.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.48.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $359.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.08 million. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

J&J Snack Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 66.22%.

About J&J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

