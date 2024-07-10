Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,834 First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FHN stock opened at $15.51 on Wednesday. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $16.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.96%.

FHN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on First Horizon from $18.50 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.15.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

