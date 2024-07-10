Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Invests $30,000 in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 902 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRNT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 764.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRNT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.20.

Insider Transactions at Verint Systems

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $12,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 609,764 shares in the company, valued at $20,585,632.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $12,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 609,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,585,632.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 5,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $164,390.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 484,361 shares of company stock worth $15,995,579. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Trading Down 2.5 %

VRNT opened at $30.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 63.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.41 and a 12-month high of $40.28.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). Verint Systems had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $221.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.71 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.