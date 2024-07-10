Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ONTO. Peterson Wealth Services raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 165.3% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 3,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 61,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,161,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at $654,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Onto Innovation by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 470,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,118,000 after buying an additional 174,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Onto Innovation by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ONTO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Onto Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

Onto Innovation Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ONTO stock opened at $234.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.86. Onto Innovation Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.93 and a twelve month high of $238.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.46 and a beta of 1.39.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.60 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Onto Innovation

In other news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total transaction of $317,112.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,720,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total transaction of $317,112.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,720,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total value of $114,807.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,627.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Onto Innovation Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

