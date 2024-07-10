Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Invests $27,000 in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LAMR. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 85.8% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 171.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Lamar Advertising Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $118.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.00. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $77.21 and a 1 year high of $122.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.52.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.71). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The firm had revenue of $498.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.78%.

Insider Activity at Lamar Advertising

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director John E. Koerner III sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $2,040,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,968.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

