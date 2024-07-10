Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Invests $27,000 in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 47,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 20,619 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.4% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 279,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 14,269 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 19.8% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 11.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 540,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,966,000 after buying an additional 55,357 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of PPBI stock opened at $22.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.79. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $30.13.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $239.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,015.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on PPBI shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In other news, CFO Lori R. Wright sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $110,118.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,259 shares in the company, valued at $737,399.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

