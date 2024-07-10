Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,743 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:EOG opened at $125.71 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $108.94 and a one year high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $72.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.68.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $349,828.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,206,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at $19,457,792.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

