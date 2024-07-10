Gilbert & Cook Inc. Sells 132 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 30.9% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 63,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,039,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 77,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 206.9% in the first quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 11,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 22,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $147.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.59. The stock has a market cap of $353.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $143.13 and a 52-week high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.