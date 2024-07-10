Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 23,328 Shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 255,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,328 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $5,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNSO. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in MINISO Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MINISO Group in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. 17.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MINISO Group Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MNSO opened at $18.54 on Wednesday. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $29.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MINISO Group ( NYSE:MNSO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $515.70 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on MINISO Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

MINISO Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

