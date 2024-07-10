Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 2,654 Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,654 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.27% of John Wiley & Sons worth $5,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the 4th quarter worth about $6,779,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in John Wiley & Sons by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,466,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,180,000 after purchasing an additional 123,637 shares in the last quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the 4th quarter worth about $2,361,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the 4th quarter worth about $676,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in John Wiley & Sons by 167.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of WLY stock opened at $44.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $44.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.37.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $468.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.70 million. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 10.69% and a positive return on equity of 18.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.3525 dividend. This is a positive change from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.46%.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

