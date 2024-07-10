BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $8.05 Million Stock Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,601 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $8,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,307,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,809,000 after acquiring an additional 216,137 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,713,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,669,000 after acquiring an additional 93,082 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 793,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,305,000 after acquiring an additional 11,490 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 755,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,385,000 after acquiring an additional 52,301 shares during the period. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 611,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,356,000 after acquiring an additional 192,962 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In other news, Chairman Colin V. Reed acquired 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.40 per share, with a total value of $1,468,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 819,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,156,815.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director William E. Haslam bought 9,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.28 per share, for a total transaction of $999,992.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,381.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed bought 13,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,468,320.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 819,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,156,815.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $98.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.86 and a 1 year high of $122.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on RHP shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.29.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

