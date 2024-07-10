Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 94.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,142 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,764 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 52.1% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 24,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 8,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 22,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 7,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lumen Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock.

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

LUMN stock opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.15. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $2.18.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 76.21%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Lumen Technologies’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson acquired 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,756,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,928,051.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

