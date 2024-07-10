Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Invests $42,000 in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HQY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,619,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,473,000 after buying an additional 104,084 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,409,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,803,000 after buying an additional 569,249 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,357,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,307,000 after buying an additional 152,897 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,807,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,831,000 after buying an additional 664,979 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,480,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,167,000 after buying an additional 96,583 shares during the period. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $81.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.56 and a 200-day moving average of $79.12. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 88.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.57. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.32 and a 1-year high of $88.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.78 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 7.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $176,820.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,694,680.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HealthEquity news, Director Frank Corvino sold 7,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total value of $630,962.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,072.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $176,820.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,694,680.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,511 shares of company stock worth $3,519,346 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on HQY. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.67.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

