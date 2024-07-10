Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 3,654 United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 41,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 12,124 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 317.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 93,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Natural Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $11.97 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.01. The stock has a market cap of $711.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.51. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $21.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNFI. Roth Mkm upped their price target on United Natural Foods from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on United Natural Foods from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

