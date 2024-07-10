Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Takes $34,000 Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 163.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walker & Dunlop news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 4,533 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total value of $441,196.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,227 shares in the company, valued at $898,063.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walker & Dunlop Price Performance

NYSE WD opened at $95.11 on Wednesday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.51 and a 12 month high of $113.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.28.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $228.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.82 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WD

About Walker & Dunlop

(Free Report)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.