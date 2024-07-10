Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INSM. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Insmed by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 28,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Insmed by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Insmed by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Insmed by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insmed alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INSM has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $39.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Insmed from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Insmed from $36.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Insmed news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 220,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $11,028,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,874,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 220,564 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $11,028,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,874,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Drayton Wise sold 5,088 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $129,591.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,406.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 295,842 shares of company stock valued at $13,762,062. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insmed Price Performance

NASDAQ INSM opened at $70.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.03. Insmed Incorporated has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $71.32.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insmed Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.