Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 902 YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,268,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,687,000 after buying an additional 103,732 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,397,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,484,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 783,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,561,000 after buying an additional 187,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in YETI by 7.7% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 790,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,489,000 after purchasing an additional 56,881 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of YETI in a report on Friday, May 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.80.

YETI Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of YETI opened at $36.33 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.35 and its 200 day moving average is $40.90. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.88 and a fifty-two week high of $54.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.35.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. YETI had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 28.81%. The company had revenue of $341.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.79 million. Sell-side analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

