Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in PJT Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PJT opened at $111.41 on Wednesday. PJT Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.23 and a twelve month high of $112.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 0.62.

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.53. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $329.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 27.55%.

PJT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PJT Partners from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PJT Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.75.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

